BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight snowstorm has left parts of Massachusetts under a winter weather advisory.

The advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth and Southern Bristol from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow moves in this evening, becoming steadier late tonight, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of SE Mass. into Tues. AM. #7News pic.twitter.com/NelGaW39p1 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 29, 2018

Snow will begin Monday night and last into Tuesday’s morning commute.

Slick travel is possible, especially for Southeastern Massachusetts, who will see two to five inches of snow.

Metro Boston may get a coating to two inches of snow.

Strong gusts of wind are expected, reaching up for 50 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket and Plymouth from 10 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

N/NE winds become strong this evening, especially across SE Mass. coastline. Isolated power outages possible. #7News pic.twitter.com/c7IsE4rPny — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 29, 2018

Coastal flooding is also a concern, with an advisory issued for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southeast Middlesex and Suffolk from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

With high tide 9-10AM , we've got the risk for minor coastal flooding from 8AM to Noon, and tidal departure of 1.0-1.5 feet. #7News pic.twitter.com/Z04hr4R90p — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 29, 2018

