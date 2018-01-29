BOSTON (WHDH) - An overnight snowstorm has left parts of Massachusetts under a winter weather advisory.
The advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth and Southern Bristol from 4 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow will begin Monday night and last into Tuesday’s morning commute.
Slick travel is possible, especially for Southeastern Massachusetts, who will see two to five inches of snow.
Metro Boston may get a coating to two inches of snow.
Strong gusts of wind are expected, reaching up for 50 mph.
A wind advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket and Plymouth from 10 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Coastal flooding is also a concern, with an advisory issued for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Southeast Middlesex and Suffolk from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesday.
