EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School celebrated the launch of its new sports officiating pilot program Wedsneday.

The five-week, after-school program being offered to students is aimed at addressing a shortage of officials in youth sports.

The program provides students with the training needed to become certified basketball referees.

Wednesday’s event included a clinic featuring Gary Zelinsky, an NBA official, to help teach current officiating students.

“Officiating’s an advance occupation. If you’re good, you move up, because there’s someone out there that’s supposed to watch for good referees,” said Zelinsky. “Said they see a good referee, they’re saying ‘I’m bringing you with me, I’m taking you to high school now, you’re going to college, you’re going to the minor leagues, you’re going to the NBA.'”

Southeastern plans to expand the program in the coming years to include more students, and said it wants to add training for additional sports as well.

