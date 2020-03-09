Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical HS teaching assistant on leave amid inappropriate conduct allegations

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teaching assistant at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School has been fired and is no longer allowed on school property following allegations of a “potentially serious and completely inappropriate incident” involving several students, the district’s superintendent said in a message to the school community.

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School District Superintendent Luis G. Lopes said school officials first learned about the allegations against Matthew Parris on Thursday and terminated his employment “given the seriousness of the accusations and the facts gathered by our administrative team.”

“We have turned over all our investigative paperwork and reports to the proper police authorities who, along with the District Attorney’s Office, has taken over as the lead agencies,” the statement read. “In addition to the police and meeting with the families of those involved, we also notified and are working with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Family Services and are filing a report with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. ”

No additional information was immediately released.

