BOSTON (WHDH) - Southern New England is under a flash flood watch through Friday morning as the East Coast keeps an eye on Tropical Storm Michael.

Downpours are expected to hit the Bay State Thursday afternoon as tropical moisture enhances rain rates, according to 7News meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Remnants from Michael will inch towards Southern New England Friday morning and is projected to bring three to six inches of rain to some areas.

Flash flood watches have been issued for every Massachusetts county, ending at the following times Friday:

2 a.m.

Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Northern Berkshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Berkshire; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk

8 a.m.

Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth

2 p.m.

Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket

