NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) – Crews in Nashua, New Hampshire spent Wednesday afternoon pre-treating roads ahead of the storm.

Snow began to fall Wednesday evening. The city is bracing for heavy snowfall.

Officials say approximately 80 pieces of equipment will be deployed in Nashua.

A snow emergency goes into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews are hoping to plow overnight to make Thursday morning’s commute run smoothly.

