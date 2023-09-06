BOSTON (WHDH) - A southern rockhopper penguin chick is now on exhibit at the New England Aquarium.

Born to parents Pebble II and Fuego in June, the female chick will be named in the coming weeks, the aquarium said.

She received a clean bill of health after growing for two months off exhibit. She struggled to break through her shell in June, and aquarium staff said they intervened to ensure her survival.

Now, she’ll be joining the colony of 13 rockhopper penguins, who are considered a vulnerable or threatened species. She is the tenth rockhopper penguin chick at the New England Aquarium.

