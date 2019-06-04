Southie bank robbery suspect arrested after calling police for help

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chicago man accused of holding up a bank in South Boston on Monday was arrested after he called police hours later to report that he had been attacked and robbed by a group of people, police said.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery at the East Boston Savings Bank on Southampton Street around 1 p.m. spoke with a victim who said a man with a distinct limp had just walked into the bank, handed her a note claiming to have a bomb, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Then, as officers were searching for the suspect, a man matching the teller’s description called police at 6:35 p.m. to report that he had just been attacked and robbed by a group of people inside an apartment on Old Colony Avenue.

The victim, Eugene Davis, 54, of Chicago, was arrested after police determined he was the bank robbery suspect they were searching for and he was found to be in possession of the stolen money.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court on an armed robbery charge. He was also found to have multiple warrants for his arrest, including an active warrant out of Quincy District Court for larceny over $1,200 and another active warrant out of West Roxbury District Court for assault, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)