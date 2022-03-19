BOSTON (WHDH) - As South Boston is set to see its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in two years, celebrants were already lining up to hit the bars Saturday night.

The parade was canceled in 2020 at the start of the pandemic and again in 2021, but is set to go on Sunday morning.

Officials predict more than a million people will show up for the parade, which starts on West Broadway and moves through Southie until ending at Farragut Road.

