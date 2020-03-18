Southie car owners looking for answers after windshields smashed by cinder blocks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several cars in South Boston were smashed by a cinder block overnight. Now, those owners say they just want answers.

“Frustration came over me like why did someone do that,” one victim who did not wish to be identified asked. “After seeing the cinder block on the ground I kind of knew it was from another person, not necessarily an accident.”

The woman said her car was parked on West Broadway when the incident occurred.

She normally does not leave her car there but, because of the coronavirus, she said she has been forced to work from home.

As a result, she stopped by Southie to pick some things up before heading to her parent’s home in New Hampshire.

“Just due to the quarantine and my job allowing me to work from home… I just decided to go up to New Hampshire to be with my family and I came in for one night and woke up the next morning to go home and unfortunately my car was undrivable,” she explained.

This victim said she has spoken with others who also had their cars damaged on East 4th Street.

The cars sit smashed with rocks nearby and police reports have been filed to try to get to the bottom of this.

