BOSTON (WHDH) - A lot of snow fell in South Boston and the people there are busy digging their cars out.

It’s a lot of work for folks who may not have had to go into the office on Monday. Many put in their hours digging out their parked cars to get ready for tomorrow.

It’s the first storm like this in a few years and some Southie residents weren’t ready.

Some were seen without shovels, others were seen without gloves!

The end goal is a well dug out car that has them ready for tomorrow.

