Southie woman wins $1 million prize on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston woman is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Diamond Millions” scratch ticket game.

Catherine Spaulding will take home the $1 million cash prize, less tax withholdings.

She bought her winning ticket at Dorgan’s Package Store on East Broadway in South Boston. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are 79 more $1 million instant prizes in the $30 “Diamond Millions” game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)