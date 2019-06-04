Southwest Airlines launches huge 3-day sale with tickets as low as $49

BOSTON (WHDH) - Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale offering shockingly low fares for fall travel.

Customers can take advantage of low domestic fares starting at $49 one-way to select destinations from Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Southwest says the sale is geared toward filling seats during the slow travel period that accompanies the end of summer.

The sale covers travel between Aug. 20 and Dec. 18, excluding Labor Day and Thanksgiving. One-way fares are priced at $49, $79, $99, and $129.

Ticket prices vary based on the date of travel.

Here are some examples of Southwest Airlines’ low domestic fares that being offered:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Las Vegas and one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Nashville

As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Portland, OR and San Diego and one-way nonstop between Kansas City and San Antonio

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Dallas (Love Field) and San Jose, Calif. and one-way nonstop between Washington D.C. (Regan National) and New Orleans

As low as $129 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and Oakland and one-way nonstop between Boston and St. Louis

To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest’s fare sale, visit Southwest.com.

