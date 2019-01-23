Southwest Airlines plane disabled on taxiway at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Southwest Airlines plane became disabled on a taxiway at Boston’s Logan International Airport early Wednesday morning, officials said.
Workers were moving the out-of-service aircraft around 1 a.m. when a tug that was being used to position the plane hit a patch of ice and made contact with the airliner, according to a Southwest spokesperson.
The aircraft remained on the Logan tarmac overnight as crews worked to assess potential damage.
A crane was called in to reposition the plane, according to the airport.
No injuries were reported.
The incident did not impact flight operations.
