Southwest Airlines plane disabled on taxiway at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Southwest Airlines plane became disabled on a taxiway at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A crane has been called in to move the aircraft, according to the airport.

The incident is not impacting flight operations.

It’s not clear how the plane became disabled or if anyone onboard was injured.

No additional details were available.

A Southwest aircraft became disabled on a taxiway at BOS this morning. A crane is being used to move the aircraft. No impact to operations at this time. — Boston Logan Airport (@BostonLogan) January 23, 2019

