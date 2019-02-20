DALLAS (WHDH) — Southwest Airlines has been forced to cancel hundreds of flights since late last week due to widespread mechanical problems.

The Dallas-based airline said in a statement Tuesday that there is no common theme to the issues facing its 750 airplanes.

An all-hands-on-deck staffing policy has been implemented as mechanics work to resolve the problems.

Southwest Airlines canceled 186 flights on Tuesday — about four percent of its operations, according to FlightAware.

Another 730 flights were delayed that same day.

