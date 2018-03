ALBUQUERQUE, NM (WHDH) — A Southwest flight heading to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday night after the cabin filled with smoke.

Authorities said an electrical fire may have been to blame.

The Albuquerque Fire Department said two people on board the flight were hospitalized.

All the other passengers were put on a different flight.

