SOUTHWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southwick woman who won a $2 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize on a ticket she chose because it was in bin #16, her father’s birthday, says she plans on giving back with some of her winnings.

Kathyann Pellegrini won the prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). She plans on using a portion of her winnings to purchase jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens for those in need this winter.

She bought her ticket at Southwick Foodmart at 610 College Highway in Southwick. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)