Sox legend David Ortiz holding giant estate sale in Weston Saturday

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’ve ever wanted David Ortiz’ bunk bed, Louis Vuitton snow globe or asparagus-printed rug, get to Weston on Saturday.

Ortiz will be holding an estate sale at his Weston home Saturday starting at 8 a.m., with numbers for order of entry given out to attendees starting at 7:30 a.m. The address will be released on estatesales.net at 9 a.m. Friday and the sale will run until 4 p.m.

Items up for sale include plenty of sports memorabilia, but also men’s and women’s clothing, furniture and accessories, arcade games and artwork and more. A partial list is below.

Items include:

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)