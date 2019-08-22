Sox legend Roger Clemens takes mound hoping to strike out ALS

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Sox legend Roger Clemens took the mound Thursday night to strike out ALS at the annual Old Time Baseball Game charity event in Cambridge.

This year, the event is raising money to support Compassionate Care ALS, a disease that now hits home for Clemen’s family.

“It is for a great cause,” he said. “Deb’s aunt just found out she has ALS so I support all the families here going through that.”

Families like the Hayes. Franny Hayes was diagnosed with ALS four years ago. He and his family returned to St. Peter’s Field for the event, where he used to play ball as a kid.

Hayes said he is looking to bring awareness and hopefully an end to the debilitating disease.

It is inspirational, it is overwhelming, it is great for the community to come together and support this cause so they can eventually get a cure,” Franny’s wife Karen said. “We need a cure. They’re close.”

The former Sox pitcher and the other players sported vintage uniforms to honors the nations favorite pass time.

“I am a little older, I hope I can get it in there,” Clemens said. “I thought I was going to be playing against guys more my own age but I see some awful young, big kids out here.”

For 26 years, the Old Time Baseball gang has raised over $1 million dollars for different charities.

