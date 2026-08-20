BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox pitcher Payton Tolle went on a quintessential Boston adventure: taking a stroll along the Freedom Trail.

Tolle and his wife Devin hosted kids and mentors from Empower Boston, a Boston-based nonprofit connecting children and young adults who have experienced the loss of a parent.

Tolle took time during the tour to chat with the group about the Sox, baseball, and, of course, his signature moustache.

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