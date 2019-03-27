COLOGNE, Germany (WHDH) — Laying down in one spot for 60 days may seem like a challenge, but for $19,000, many people will most likely try to jump on that opportunity.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are looking to pay healthy women between the ages of 24 and 55 to spend 89 days at the German Aerospace Center in Cologne, Germany, from September to December.

The participants will be on bed rest for two months so researchers can test the benefits of artificial gravity during long-term space missions with astronauts.

Currently, astronauts on board the International Space Station exercise for up to 2.5 hours per day and maintain a balanced diet to help alleviate microgravity’s effects, according to ESA.

Scientists believe adding artificial gravity could be key to keeping astronauts healthy during longer missions.

During the 89-day stay in Germany, volunteers would spend 15 days getting familiar with the study, 60 days in bed and then 14 days of rest and rehab. Four follow-up visits are also required to observe long-term effects.

While on bed rest, everything must be completed while lying down, including eating, washing, showering, going to the bathroom and leisure activities.

A nutritionist will be on hand to take care of everyone’s diets and make sure the participants don’t gain weight and are receiving everything their body needs.

The first round of volunteers began their 60-day bed rest on Monday.

Those interested can email ESA at probanden-bit@dlr.de.

