The Trump administration gave SpaceX the green light to send one million satellites into space in order to create data centers.

The FCC wants Elon Musk’s company to deploy at least one authorized space station by 2033 and continue to add more through 2040.

Many have criticized the large amount of water and electricity needed to operate data centers on Earth.

Scientists and industry experts said there are enormous technical challenges, financial obstacles, and environmental concerns to operate data centers in space.

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