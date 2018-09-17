(WHDH) — SpaceX is expected to name the first private passenger to take a flight around the moon at an event Monday evening.

The mission is slated to use the company’s Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), which is a spacecraft that has not been fully realized yet.

SpaceX made a similar announcement last year, saying two people signed a deal to take a similar trip on the company’s Falcon Heavy Rocket.

CEO Elon Musk later said that rocket wouldn’t be used for human spaceflight.

It is not known if one of the people slated to take that trip is the person now scheduled to go on the BFR.

Musk says he hopes to start testing the spaceship portion of the BFR system next year.

Experts believe that rocket is several years away from launching.

