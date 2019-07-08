Spacey accuser invokes Fifth Amendment rights after testifying about alleged groping

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar has decided to invoke his 5th Amendment rights after briefly testifying on Monday about the alleged 2016 assault.

The accuser’s decision to plead the fifth came about an hour after his lawyer said he and his family cannot find the phone the defense team wanted to analyze but have recovered a copy of its contents that were backed up to a computer.

Spacey’s lawyers say texts that would help the actor’s case were deleted before screenshots of conversations were sent to an investigating officer.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery.

