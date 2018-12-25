Spacey breaks silence, shares video invoking Frank Underwood ahead of arraignment

(WHDH) — Actor Kevin Spacey shared a video on Monday invoking his “House of Cards” character, Frank Underwood, just as the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced he would be called to court on a sexual assault charge next month.

Spacey is charged with groping the 18-year-old son of former Boston television anchor Heather Unruh in 2016 at the Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket.

After the charge became public, Spacey posted a video on YouTube titled “Let Me Be Frank,” breaking a public silence of more than a year.

“I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do,” he said in the three-minute clip. “Soon enough, you will know the full truth.”

This marks the first criminal case brought against the Oscar-winning actor.

The 59-year-old is due in court Jan. 7.

