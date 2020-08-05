BALTIMORE (WHDH) — A baby puffin named Spaghetti will be joining its siblings, who are also named after different pastas, as the newest member of the National Aquarium’s puffin colony.

Spaghetti remained in the burrow since hatching on July 18, where it received food from parents Vigo and Staypuft and grew to full size.

After developing a coat of waterproof feathers, Spaghetti is off to join siblings Penne, Ziti, Gnocchi, Ravioli and Macaroni on exhibit.

In their natural habitat, the aquarium says pufflings spend six weeks in their burrows before heading off to the open ocean for three to four years.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)