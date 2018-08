MADRID (WHDH) — Police in Spain made a big drug bust after finding cocaine hidden in pineapples.

Officers arrested seven people after locating nearly 150 pounds of cocaine inside the fruit at a local market.

Each pineapple was perfectly hollowed out and stuffed with compact cylinders containing the drug.

The cocaine was also coated with wax to hide the smell.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)