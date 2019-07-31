Sparks fly from downed power line in Marblehead following severe weather

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead emergency crews say they received hundreds of calls from residents following Wednesday’s severe weather.

Lightning strikes and gusty winds brought down scores of trees and branches onto homes, cars, power lines and blocking streets.

Those flying limbs even took out a transformer, sending sparks flying and residents into the dark.

“It was really just everything breaking loose,” resident Chris Hayes said. “We were doing some construction on the house and the tarps that were trying to weatherize it blew off. There was rain coming in and it was just kind of crazy.”

Another resident lost her Jeep Cherokee when the whipping winds screamed through town sending a massive limb on top of the car.

“I was just sitting in the window and all of a sudden I just see branches flying down,” Misa Takata said.

Those same winds rocked boats in Marblehead harbor flipping several of them over.

“We could see out the window that the wind was just whipping, whipping around,” Judy Takata said. “We just saw the trees just blowing all over the place.”

SKY7 HD flew over the town showing the full force of the damage.

With trees into swimming pools and on top of houses, cleanup is sure to take a while.

The local fire department said one person suffered minor injuries when a tree came crashing down onto their car.

