Sparks shooting from electrical wires prompts MBTA to suspend Green Line service between Park Street and Haymarket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power problem has prompted the MBTA to suspend Green Line service between Park Street Station and Haymarket Station.
The MBTA says riders should use the Orange Line to get between Haymarket and Downtown Crossing.
In a statement, a T spokesman said the issue was caused by sparks shooting from an overhead trough that contains electrical wiring.
Personnel from the MBTA Power Department and Boston Fire Department are investigating.
