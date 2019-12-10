Sparks shooting from electrical wires prompts MBTA to suspend Green Line service between Park Street and Haymarket

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power problem has prompted the MBTA to suspend Green Line service between Park Street Station and Haymarket Station.

The MBTA says riders should use the Orange Line to get between Haymarket and Downtown Crossing.

In a statement, a T spokesman said the issue was caused by sparks shooting from an overhead trough that contains electrical wiring.

Personnel from the MBTA Power Department and Boston Fire Department are investigating.

Overhead wires exploding on Green line westbound between Boylston & Park…look for other options if you can! @MBTA @universalhub pic.twitter.com/hazoq9vxCT — LT ✌️🐊🎀 (@K1TTENM1TTENS) December 10, 2019

#MBTA #GreenLine: Service suspended between Park St and Haymarket due to a power problem. Customers can use Orange Line Service between Haymarket and Downtown Crossing to get through downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 10, 2019

