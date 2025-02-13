WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A salt shortage is making it difficult for Boston area stores to keep ice melt on their shelves as more winter weather approaches.

Store employees said a supply chain issue is to blame for the lack of salt across the Northeast.

Massachusetts public works directors say they have plenty in stock, but business owners are not having the same luck – and are facing empty shelves.

“We got a couple of orders and ran out really fast because no one around here has it,” said Rich Jamieson of Round’s True Value Hardware.

In upstate New York, the shortage is more severe, forcing cities and towns to scale back on salting roads.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)