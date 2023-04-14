BOSTON (WHDH) - 7NEWS was among the organizations out showing its support to hospital workers at Spaulding Rehabilitation in Boston on Friday, one day ahead of One Boston Day, an annual day of service in the city.

7NEWS and other organizations treated the workers to ice cream and other delicious treats.

The hospital was one of many locations that took in patients after the two bombings at the Boston Marathon finish line.

7NEWS also teamed up with Spaulding to clean up Mayor Thomas Menino Park, the city’s first fully accessible playground.

