(CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Friday morning that he remains committed to the topline spending deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a blow to hardline conservatives who have been pushing him to walk away from the deal.

In comments to reporters on Capitol Hill, the Louisiana Republican touted the topline that was announced last weekend and said that the agreement “remains” in place.

“Our topline agreement remains,” Johnson said. “We are getting our next steps together and we are working toward a robust appropriations process so stay tuned for all of that to develop.”

Lawmakers will still need to act to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of next week and Johnson did not specify how he would like to be handled. The Senate meanwhile will be taking steps next week to pass some kind of short-term extension.

“After weeks of hard-fought negotiations, we achieved a strong topline agreement that allows our appropriations committee and all those who work on this to complete the appropriations process,” Johnson said. “The topline agreement includes hard won concessions to cut more billions from the IRS giveaway and the Covid era slush funds,” he said.

He added, “It brings Congress much closer to regular order which is our big commitment here and keeping with my commitment to bring members into the legislative process I’ve spoken and received feedback this week from many members all across the Republican conference. That’s a very important part of this.”

