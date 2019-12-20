Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 4

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote in a letter addressed to the President dated Friday.

The invitation from Pelosi comes just days after the House of Representatives took the historic step of voting to impeach Trump, a move that has led to an escalation of partisan tensions on Capitol Hill.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.