BOSTON (WHDH) - A special event was held at the State House Friday to honor Black women who have made and continue to make a difference in Boston.

Lawmakers and community members gathered for the “Black Women Lead Brunch” Friday morning.

Taking place in the state capitol building’s Hall of Flags, the event honored 200 Black women leaders for their contributions and stewardship in the City of Boston

7’s Amaka Ubaka spoke at the brunch, which was hosted by Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell and State Representative Christopher Worrell.

