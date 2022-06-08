BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Culinary Arts Training group (NECAT) is giving inmates at the Suffolk County House of Corrections a second chance providing them with special training in the kitchen.

“They come here to re-write their recipe so they can be something great. So they can change their lives,” said instructor, chef Christopher Faison.

Nine inmates are currently training to become chefs upon their release and be able to serve up delicious meals so their lives can take a more positive path.

Inmates near the end of their sentences can take an intensive 12 week course with NECAT.

“It gave me something to look forward to upon release, and it gave me new hope,” said chef in training Emmanuel Cruz.

The Suffolk County Sheriffs Office gives the program a rave review saying that the program helps inmates lead positive and productive lives.

According to NECAT, the program works, hundreds of inmates have been hired in Boston area restaurants.

“You have mad cooking skills. You can really deliver, and that is what people are going to judge you on, not where you have been, but where you are going,” said NECAT Executive Director Joey Cuzzi.

Organizers said that the program is very popular with more than 40 inmates on the waiting list.

