PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - The Pawtucket Fire Department in Rhode Island has been making some special deliveries this summer.

The firefighters have helped deliver not one, not two, but three babies dating back to May 30.

That day, firefighters were dispatched to help a woman in labor. They made it as far as the parking lot of the hospital, but the baby didn’t wait to go inside.

“As we were pulling into the hospital she started the delivery of the child,” said Joe Heeps.

About a month and a half later, on July 9, another pair of firefighters were dispatched for a call for labor.

This time, the firefighters didn’t make it out of the house by the time the baby arrived.

“I just remember delivering the baby and looking up and seeing the engine company and Joe in the doorway kinda looking at me,” said Tom Mancini.

Then just last week, on August 4, another call to the rescue was made.

Fortunately, this time, they had experience on the scene.

Firefighter Tom Mancini was apart of the July 9 call, making that two deliveries in less than a month for him.

“I remember Matt being so thankful that I arrived,” Mancini joked. “‘Thank God you’re here,’ was the direct quote.”

That baby wasn’t the only new one on the scene.

Andrew Donnelley was working his first shift with the department when he was sent to the labor call.

“It was definitely a wake up call at 4 a.m.,” Donnelley said.

The memorable summer was capped by a visit from the mother and child from the first call back in May.

“It was actually really nice to be able to see the positive outcome we had on this run,” Heeps said. “We usually don’t get to see that a lot and it was really cool, we both got to hold the baby and she was a really awesome kid”

