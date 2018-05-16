Special delivery: Easton firefighters assist with birth of baby girl

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Easton firefighters put their knowledge and calm demeanor to good use Wednesday morning when they helped a woman give birth to a healthy baby girl.

Firefighters Tim Sweeney and Tom Baker responding around 8:45 a.m. to Victory Lane found a woman who was about to go into labor.

As Sweeney and Baker helped the woman into an ambulance, she entered her final stages of labor, officials said.

With the assistance of Lt. Bill Fralick and firefighter Fred Chute, they successfully delivered the baby girl.

“I’m proud of these firefighters for their quick response and assistance in helping this woman deliver a healthy baby girl,” Fire Chief Partridge said. “We are glad to hear that both mom and baby are doing well!”

The mother and her newborn daughter were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. They are said to be healthy and doing well.

