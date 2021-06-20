HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Hanover firefighters helped deliver a baby on Father’s Day, officials said Sunday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a woman in labor on Columbia Road Sunday morning began transporting the woman to the hospital, and en route two firefighters assisted with the delivery of a baby boy, official said.

The mother and baby were taken to the hospital and are in good condition, officials said.

