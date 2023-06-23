NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A special delivery on Nantucket – where two bundles of joy were welcomed to the world in the first delivery of twins on the island in 30 years.

Robin and Chris Morris welcomed Larkin and Beckett, calling it a “magical” experience.

Robin said it was important to the family to have them born on the island and the hospital was sure to have enough staff on hand to welcome the Morris babies.

