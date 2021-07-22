PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth firefighters are being credited with helping a couple deliver a healthy baby girl at their home Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to the Park Road home of Ashley Brown and Able Parker around 5 a.m. immediately set up a sterile environment and assisted in delivering baby Luna Willow, according to Chief G. Edward Bradley.

The baby, weighing 8 pounds 11 ounces was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with her mom.

“Within minutes, our responding firefighters and paramedics were able to render aid and assist the mother in labor,” Chief Bradley said. “I’m pleased to report that thanks to their knowledge, training and quick response these firefighters were able to ensure a safe delivery, and that the mother and baby are both healthy and doing well.”

