BOSTON (WHDH) - Postal workers busted a move at South Station Wednesday morning as mail carriers put on a flash mob to promote the United States Postal Service and job openings officials are hoping to fill.

Dancing to “Mr. Postman” by The Marvelettes on the main concourse, nearly two dozen USPS workers showed their moves as onlookers took out their phones to snap a shot of the performance.

“Seeing a bunch of postal carriers in one area with a big, giant eagle and a postal box – that was a dead give away,” said Pierre Blanc, one of the carriers.

The event was meant to spur a larger conversation about what the City of Boston needs, from mail carriers to clerks.

“We were trying to think outside the box on getting media attention for our recruitment events throughout the district and we have a group that just kept meeting and trying to come up with out-of-the-box ideas and someone threw this out there and I just thought it was great,” said Manager of Employee Development, Alison Maher. “And I was overwhelmed with the amount of people that said that they would do it.”

Acting Postmaster Josh Balcunas said the post office is all about serving its customers and the community, with carriers always in demand.

“We have a need all over the city, from Chelsea to Revere, Malden, Medford, down to Dorchester, Roxbury, Brookline, Newton – so, come work for us!” Balcunas said. “It’s a great career. We need people for sure.”

As part of their recruitment efforts, USPS officials say some 700 positions are currently open from Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

