BOSTON (WHDH) - Two state troopers are being credited with assisting the parents of a baby who was born on Storrow Drive late Monday night.

Troopers Kyle Melvin and Matt Clark responded to a report of a woman giving birth on the busy thoroughfare around 11 p.m. and found that the woman, with the assistance of her husband, had already given birth to a baby boy, according to state police.

Melvin and Clark immediately helped stabilize the scene, ensure the safety of the young family, and coordinated a response from paramedics, who took the woman and her newborn to the hospital.

Melvin later escorted the father to the hospital, where he was reunited with his wife and new baby.

In a post on Facebook, state police said the incident was “a reminder of joy amid these sad and anxious times.”

