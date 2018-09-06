NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WHDH) — A special education class took the internet by storm with their “Baby Shark Challenge” video.

Students and staff from Assumption High School in Napoleonville, Louisianna honed their best shark impressions while taking part in this latest craze.

The group can be seen dancing in the hallway to “Baby Shark” in a video that has since gone viral.

Paula Daigle, who has taught the class for over 22 years, says the class had been dancing for the last few years and enjoys participating in Music Video Mondays.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)