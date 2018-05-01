Special education teacher accused of assaulting 6 students in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A teacher in Webster is off the job after six students accused him of assault.

Michael Harpin, a 51-year-old special education teacher at Bartlett High School, appeared before a judge on Tuesday after six girls accused him of touching them inappropriately during class.

According to the police report, one girl said Harpin would “get really close to her face to talk to her” and put his hand on her thigh. She also claimed Harpin would smile and wink at her.

One of the girls accused Harpin of touching her back and another said he would rub her back and shoulders in class.

Police said they first learned of the allegations when a mother showed up at the police station crying after getting a call from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) informing her of a report that claimed her daughter and the other girls had been inappropriately touched by their teacher.

Harpin has been on paid leave since Feb. 1.

He was released on personal recognizance after his court hearing and ordered to stay away from the six girls.

