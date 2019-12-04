Special education teacher accused of having sex with son’s friend ‘several hundred times’

(WHDH) — A special education teacher was arrested Monday after authorities say she had sex with her son’s 15-year-old friend “several hundred times” in various locations including her home, in her vehicle, at the victim’s home, and at the beach.

Susan Weddle, 40, of Cantonment, Florida, is charged with sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior, and public order crimes, Escambia County Jail records indicate.

Weddle, who worked within in the Escambia County School District, allegedly began her relationship with the victim last year after the two attended her son’s football game and a drinking party together, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pensacola News Journal.

The victim told investigators that he was 15 and Weddle was 39 when their relationship started. He reportedly stated that they had sex “several hundred times.”

“Weddle was his first and only sexual partner, and he believed himself to be in love with her,” police noted in her arrest report.

Weddle has since resigned from the J.E. Hall Center, where she worked as a learning resource specialist, the school district’s superintendent told the news outlet.

Many witnesses came forward in November, one of whom reportedly told investigators that the victim had shown him nude images of Weddle on his phone.

The arrest report also alleges that Weddle bought the victim gifts during their relationship, including an iPhone.

A judge on Tuesday set Weddle’s bond at $150,000.

