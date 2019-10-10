Special education teacher accused of sending explicit photos to students

(WHDH) — A former high school special education teacher sent sexually explicit photos to two students and had sex with another, authorities allege.

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, 22, of Alabama, was indicted last week on charges including engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, distributing obscene material to a student, and having sexual contact with a student, according to AL.com.

Bates, who resigned after her arrest in April, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old male student and sending obscene photos to the same student, as well as another student.

The news outlet reports neither of the students was in special education classes.

Bates is reportedly the daughter of a chief deputy at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office but officials say the relationship has not affected their investigation.

If convicted, Bates could be sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars.

