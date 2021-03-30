WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Winthrop and parts of Revere are voting in a special election Tuesday to choose their next state representative.

The seat has been vacant since former House Speaker Robert DeLeo left to take a job at Northeastern University.

The candidates vying for the position include Democrat Jeffrey Turco, Republican Paul Caruccio, and unenrolled candidate Richard Fucillo Jr., all of whom are from Winthrop.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

