Special needs student left alone on school bus in Chelsea after falling asleep

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – A Dorchester mother is outraged after her young son fell asleep on a school bus heading to Shore Educational Collaborative in Chelsea and was forgotten about.

Delina West is holding her 10-year-old son a little tighter after she says he was left on his school bus Wednesday. He never made it to class.

“I was crying. I was livid. I was like ‘how could this happen. You guys have a simple job,’” West told 7News.

West’s son, Angel, is a 5th grader with special needs. He says he fell asleep in the back of the bus and then woke up to find no one around.

“My son said that he woke up and was sitting there alone for about 15 minutes,” West said.

Angel says the driver eventually came back to the bus. He says he then used the driver’s phone to call his mom before being taken back home.

“He said he was so sorry and that he didn’t know my son was on the bus,” West said of the driver.

Shore Educational Collaborative says the van company was North Shore Shuttle. Shore Educational Collaborative sent 7News a statement that reads in part:

“The district that has enrolled the student immediately alerted all necessary parties. Chelsea Public Schools terminated the contract with this bus company and the student arrived at school today, safely, on another bus.”

Angel’s family is thankful he is OK.

“This is my child you had a job to make sure my child from point A to point B and you failed,” West said of the bus company.

North Shore Shuttle could not be reached for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)