WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at a special education school in Worcester is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a staff member.

Worcester police were called to the Central Massachusetts Collaborative Wednesday morning after receiving reports that a 16-year old girl came in upset and got physically aggressive with a staffer, according to the chairperson of the school’s board of directors.

The victim was treated on the scene by EMS and the chairperson says she was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Police say the 16-year old used her foot in the attack. She has been arrested and will face charges for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as malicious destruction of property.

The Central Massachusetts Collaborative is a school that provides educational, clinical and therapeutic services to students from Worcester, Webster and Oxford.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)