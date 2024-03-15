BOSTON (WHDH) - A Special Olympics hockey player got to meet someone who knows a thing or two about the sport: retired Boston Bruin David Krejci.

Jaan Sherfs, 19, of Malden, is part of the Boston Police Activities League.

At a recent event, Sherfs and his family were able to spend some time with the Stanley Cup winner, who signed his jersey and gave him a Bruins puck.

Officer Gary Marino of the Boston Police Activities League said Sherfs has earned it.

“He’s probably the most determined, hardest working player I have,” Marino said. “That’s in both dryland and skills. Last week we had a scrimmage and he scored a goal.”

Sherfs also plays on the Special Olympics basketball team.

